    Tony Buckets covers the ALS Volleyball game

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Leadership School Class 23-2, participates in a Volleyball game against the First Sergeants Association at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 9, 2023. This game is a longstanding tradition for each ALS class that passes through the schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908768
    VIRIN: 221209-F-TY635-7018
    Filename: DOD_110056964
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tony Buckets covers the ALS Volleyball game, by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Volleyball
    New Mexico
    Holloman
    Airman Leadership School

