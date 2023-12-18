MCRD SD, Lima Company, Honor Graduate

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Velasco, a native of Riverside, Calif. graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the honor graduate of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Dec. 20, 2023, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Velasco was recruited by Sgt. Oscar Cubias out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Riverside, Calif.
Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation process, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)
