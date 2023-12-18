Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD SD, Lima Company, Honor Graduate

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Velasco, a native of Riverside, Calif. graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the honor graduate of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Dec. 20, 2023, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Velasco was recruited by Sgt. Oscar Cubias out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Riverside, Calif.

    Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation process, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)

