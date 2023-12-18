MCRD SD, Lima Company, Honor Graduate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Velasco, a native of Riverside, Calif. graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training as the honor graduate of Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Dec. 20, 2023, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Velasco was recruited by Sgt. Oscar Cubias out of Marine Recruit Sub Station Riverside, Calif.



Graduation took place after the completion of the 13-week transformation process, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. For more information on becoming a Marine visit Marines.com. (Department of Defense video by Nicholas Groesch)