    2023 NORAD Tracks Santa Program Pre-recorded Interview with Gen. Glen VanHerck

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Video by Thomas Paul 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    General Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, answers questions concerning the NORAD Tracks Santa Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 16:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908760
    VIRIN: 231211-D-NE677-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056869
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    TAGS

    NORAD
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    NORAD Tracks Santa

