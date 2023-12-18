B-Roll: Motorboat Operation Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll footage of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District conducting the annual motorboat operator training for district employees on the Allegheny River in western Pennsylvania. The training lasted three days and included instructions and hands-on practice on maneuvering skills, trailer operations, safety, maintenance and docking. The training is designed for park rangers, maintenance workers, lock operators and Army Corps employees working on the water.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)