B-Roll: Motorboat Operation Training

B-Roll footage of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District conducting the annual motorboat operator training for district employees on the Allegheny River in western Pennsylvania. The training lasted three days and included instructions and hands-on practice on maneuvering skills, trailer operations, safety, maintenance and docking. The training is designed for park rangers, maintenance workers, lock operators and Army Corps employees working on the water.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|08.09.2023
|12.20.2023 14:33
|B-Roll
|908750
|230809-A-TI382-2493
|DOD_110056676
|00:03:22
|PA, US
|1
|1
