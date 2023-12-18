Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Motorboat Operation Training

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    B-Roll footage of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District conducting the annual motorboat operator training for district employees on the Allegheny River in western Pennsylvania. The training lasted three days and included instructions and hands-on practice on maneuvering skills, trailer operations, safety, maintenance and docking. The training is designed for park rangers, maintenance workers, lock operators and Army Corps employees working on the water.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908750
    VIRIN: 230809-A-TI382-2493
    Filename: DOD_110056676
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: PA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    river
    boating
    Pittsburgh District
    motorboat
    Motorboat Training

