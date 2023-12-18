Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Hometown Hero: LCpl. Harry Fang

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harry Fang, an ammunition technician with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, prepares shares his Marine Corps story at Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 1, 2023. Fang was chosen as a hometown hero for his accomplished duties and responsibilities for 1st Supply Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908745
    VIRIN: 231108-M-VR919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056648
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    Camp Pendleton
    IMEF
    1st MLG
    Marines
    1st Supply Bn

