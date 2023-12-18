U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harry Fang, an ammunition technician with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, prepares shares his Marine Corps story at Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 1, 2023. Fang was chosen as a hometown hero for his accomplished duties and responsibilities for 1st Supply Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908745
|VIRIN:
|231108-M-VR919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056648
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Hometown Hero: LCpl. Harry Fang, by Cpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
