    Pittsburgh District conducts motorboat training

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Social media video of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District conducting the annual motorboat operator training for district employees on the Allegheny River in western Pennsylvania. The training lasted three days and included instructions and hands-on practice on maneuvering skills, trailer operations, safety, maintenance and docking. The training is designed for park rangers, maintenance workers, lock operators and Army Corps employees working on the water.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    NOTE: All music used in the production of this video was licensed with permission through Megatrax. Some stock video shots and graphics packages were licensed with permission through Envato Elements with commercial rights for public distribution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908743
    VIRIN: 230809-A-TI382-6856
    Filename: DOD_110056638
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District conducts motorboat training, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    USACE
    river
    boating
    Pittsburgh District
    Motorboat

