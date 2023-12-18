U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Oscar Lagunas, left, an inventory management specialist, with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, shares his Marine Corps story at Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 24, 2023. Lagunas was chosen as a hometown hero for his accomplished duties and responsibilities for 1st Supply Bn. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908738
|VIRIN:
|231106-M-VR919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056616
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Your Hometown Hero: Sgt. Oscar Lagunas, by Cpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT