Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water cleaning kit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 55th Force Support Squadron traveled to Sioux City, Iowa for Pacific Corn Stalk Oct. 19, 2023, a three-day multi-capable Airman exercise. They brought along a water filtration system to test. The kit can be used on deployments in locations with no clean water source. (U.S. Air Force video by Mr. J.B. Artley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908729
    VIRIN: 231019-F-JH094-4021
    Filename: DOD_110056553
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water cleaning kit, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    55 FSS
    Pacific CornStalk
    Water cleaning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT