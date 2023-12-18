Water cleaning kit

Members of the 55th Force Support Squadron traveled to Sioux City, Iowa for Pacific Corn Stalk Oct. 19, 2023, a three-day multi-capable Airman exercise. They brought along a water filtration system to test. The kit can be used on deployments in locations with no clean water source. (U.S. Air Force video by Mr. J.B. Artley)
