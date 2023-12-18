Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune!
    Please join our Commander and Director, Captain Kevin Brown, and our Command Master Chief Jason Roeder as they reflect on the past calendar year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908724
    VIRIN: 231220-N-FE730-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056540
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicince
    Happy Holidays 2023
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT