Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune!
Please join our Commander and Director, Captain Kevin Brown, and our Command Master Chief Jason Roeder as they reflect on the past calendar year.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908724
|VIRIN:
|231220-N-FE730-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056540
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT