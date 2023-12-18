Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demo Team Armed Forces Bowl Shoutout

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    1st Fighter Wing

    The F-22 Demo Team gives a shout to the Air Force Football Team prior to the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 19, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    This work, F-22 Demo Team Armed Forces Bowl Shoutout, by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ArmedForcesBowl

