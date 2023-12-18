The F-22 Demo Team gives a shout to the Air Force Football Team prior to the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 19, 2023, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908722
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-VD052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056532
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-22 Demo Team Armed Forces Bowl Shoutout, by MSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT