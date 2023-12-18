3rd Battalion 2nd Marines MCCRE B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment , 2d Marine Division and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing carry out an air assault exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue. MCAS Cherry Point's unique training areas allowed 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations with the simultaneous seizure of two airfields, validating its ability to conduct distributed operations over disperse terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Landon Lingle)