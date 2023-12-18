Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Battalion 2nd Marines MCCRE B-Roll Package

    NC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marines with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment , 2d Marine Division and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing carry out an air assault exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue. MCAS Cherry Point's unique training areas allowed 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations with the simultaneous seizure of two airfields, validating its ability to conduct distributed operations over disperse terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Landon Lingle)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908719
    VIRIN: 231205-M-RT718-1297
    Filename: DOD_110056511
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: NC, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines MCCRE B-Roll Package, by LCpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    infantry
    MCAS Cherry Point
    0311
    Bogue Air Field
    3/2

