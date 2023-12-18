Marines with 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment , 2d Marine Division and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing carry out an air assault exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue. MCAS Cherry Point's unique training areas allowed 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations with the simultaneous seizure of two airfields, validating its ability to conduct distributed operations over disperse terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Landon Lingle)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908719
|VIRIN:
|231205-M-RT718-1297
|Filename:
|DOD_110056511
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines MCCRE B-Roll Package, by LCpl Landon Lingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
