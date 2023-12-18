Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th Army Band Presents: Home for the Holidays Concert

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    FORT SILL, Okla. – Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band drew a standing ovation after performing their annual Home for the Holidays Concert at Lawton’s McMahon Memorial Auditorium Dec. 6, 2023.

    The free concert featured classic Christmas and holiday music and a visit from Saint Nick, bearing gifts and spreading joy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908712
    VIRIN: 231206-D-NR812-4654
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110056458
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th Army Band Presents: Home for the Holidays Concert, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Concert
    Fort Sill
    Artillery
    Fires Center of Excellence
    77th Army Band
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT