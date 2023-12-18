77th Army Band Presents: Home for the Holidays Concert

FORT SILL, Okla. – Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band drew a standing ovation after performing their annual Home for the Holidays Concert at Lawton’s McMahon Memorial Auditorium Dec. 6, 2023.
The free concert featured classic Christmas and holiday music and a visit from Saint Nick, bearing gifts and spreading joy.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908712
|VIRIN:
|231206-D-NR812-4654
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110056458
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
