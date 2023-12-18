Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Snowpack

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Declan Barnes, Nyime Gilchrist, Frederick Hoyt, Makenzie Leonard, Sarah Rich, Delanie Stafford, Samuel Weldin and Steven Wolf

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    A USACE Omaha District civil works project, in collaboration with state, federal and Tribal partners. Upon completion this will be the largest mesonet weather and water monitoring network of its kind world-wide.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 908687
    VIRIN: 231220-A-VM618-1001
    PIN: 774321
    Filename: DOD_110056271
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Snowpack, by Declan Barnes, Nyime Gilchrist, Frederick Hoyt, Makenzie Leonard, Sarah Rich, Delanie Stafford, Samuel Weldin and Steven Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usace
    partnerships
    civil works
    usace omaha district
    mesonet

