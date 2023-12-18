Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning within 5 EP 2: Col. Bergtholdt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    ⚡️It's Lightning Within 5⚡️ featuring the 325th Operations Group commander, Col. Christian Bergtholdt.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908686
    VIRIN: 231121-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056268
    Length: 00:26:27
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning within 5 EP 2: Col. Bergtholdt, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    325TH FIGHTER WING
    325th Operations Group
    Lightning within 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT