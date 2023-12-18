Holloman implements Trusted Traveler Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brock Southwick, 49th Security Forces Squadron assistant operations officer, explains how the Trusted Traveler Program will be implemented at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023. This program allows the driver of a vehicle to sponsor trusted individuals onto the installation, alleviating the need for all members in a vehicle to show a military common access card, dependent ID, or military retiree ID. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)