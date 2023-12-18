Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman implements Trusted Traveler Program

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brock Southwick, 49th Security Forces Squadron assistant operations officer, explains how the Trusted Traveler Program will be implemented at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023. This program allows the driver of a vehicle to sponsor trusted individuals onto the installation, alleviating the need for all members in a vehicle to show a military common access card, dependent ID, or military retiree ID. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    49 SFS
    LDA
    Trusted Traveler Program

