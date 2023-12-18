U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brock Southwick, 49th Security Forces Squadron assistant operations officer, explains how the Trusted Traveler Program will be implemented at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2023. This program allows the driver of a vehicle to sponsor trusted individuals onto the installation, alleviating the need for all members in a vehicle to show a military common access card, dependent ID, or military retiree ID. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 10:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|908681
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056209
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman implements Trusted Traveler Program, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT