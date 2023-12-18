APG's Holiday Message 2023

After a joyful rendition of Jingle Bells by members of Team APG, APG Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson and Command Sgt. Major Michael Conaty take a moment to express their sincere appreciation for the dedication and support to APG and U.S. Army in 2023. On behalf of APG and the Army family, happy holidays!
|12.20.2023
|12.20.2023 10:43
|Greetings
|908672
|231220-A-EZ484-2148
|001
|DOD_110056081
|00:02:14
|US
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|1
|1
