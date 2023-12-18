Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APG's Holiday Message 2023

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    After a joyful rendition of Jingle Bells by members of Team APG, APG Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson and Command Sgt. Major Michael Conaty take a moment to express their sincere appreciation for the dedication and support to APG and U.S. Army in 2023. On behalf of APG and the Army family, happy holidays!

    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APG's Holiday Message 2023, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Army
    CECOM
    APG
