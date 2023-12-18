U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve participate in the 4th Marine Logistics Group relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Dec. 19, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Thomas, the outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, was relieved of his duties by Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, the incoming sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion. This ceremony serves as the official changeover between sergeants major, honoring the outgoing sergeant major's contributions, while offering the opportunity for the incoming sergeants major to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908671
|VIRIN:
|231219-M-VB811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056077
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marine Logistics Group hosts sergeant major relief and appointment ceremony, by LCpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
