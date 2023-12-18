Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Marine Logistics Group hosts sergeant major relief and appointment ceremony

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve participate in the 4th Marine Logistics Group relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Dec. 19, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Thomas, the outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, was relieved of his duties by Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, the incoming sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion. This ceremony serves as the official changeover between sergeants major, honoring the outgoing sergeant major's contributions, while offering the opportunity for the incoming sergeants major to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908671
    VIRIN: 231219-M-VB811-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056077
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    TAGS

    ceremony
    4th MLG
    MARFORRES
    Marine Forces Reserve
    relief and appointment

