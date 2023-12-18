4th Marine Logistics Group hosts sergeant major relief and appointment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve participate in the 4th Marine Logistics Group relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Dec. 19, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher D. Thomas, the outgoing sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, was relieved of his duties by Sgt. Maj. Patrick E. Fay, the incoming sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion. This ceremony serves as the official changeover between sergeants major, honoring the outgoing sergeant major's contributions, while offering the opportunity for the incoming sergeants major to introduce himself to the Marines now under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)