3rd Marine Raider Battalion Martial Arts Instructor Course

U.S. Marines take on the O-Course as part of a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) hosted by 3rd Marine Raider Battalion at Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2023. The Martial Arts Instructor Course is a three-week course that creates knowledgeable and proficient Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)