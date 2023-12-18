U.S. Marines take on the O-Course as part of a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) hosted by 3rd Marine Raider Battalion at Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2023. The Martial Arts Instructor Course is a three-week course that creates knowledgeable and proficient Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 09:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908670
|VIRIN:
|231211-M-NE316-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056076
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Raider Battalion Martial Arts Instructor Course, by LCpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
