Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Marine Raider Battalion Martial Arts Instructor Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines take on the O-Course as part of a Martial Arts Instructor Course (MAIC) hosted by 3rd Marine Raider Battalion at Stone Bay, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2023. The Martial Arts Instructor Course is a three-week course that creates knowledgeable and proficient Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908670
    VIRIN: 231211-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056076
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Marine Raider Battalion Martial Arts Instructor Course, by LCpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    MCMAP
    MAIC
    Martial Arts Instructor Course
    O-Course
    Make Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT