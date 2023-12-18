Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano Leadership Holiday Video - 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders of the 31st Fighter Wing send Aviano Air Base the best of wishes for a safe and happy holiday season at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908669
    VIRIN: 231208-F-NR948-1001
    Filename: DOD_110056075
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Leadership Holiday Video - 2023, by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Happy Holidays

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT