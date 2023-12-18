Aviano Leadership Holiday Video - 2023

Leaders of the 31st Fighter Wing send Aviano Air Base the best of wishes for a safe and happy holiday season at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 09:40
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908669
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-NR948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110056075
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
