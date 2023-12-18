Pack Greets Airmen after Deployment

Pack, the wing dog of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, greets his owner, Master Sgt. Natalie Belongie, a boom operator with the 157th Operations Group, at Pease Air National Guard Base after she returns home from a deployment at exercise Red Flag Alaska Aug. 26, 2023. During the exercise more than 120 Airmen from the 157th ARW and 64th Air Refueling Squadron trained with approximately 2,000 U.S. service members from 20 units, all of whom were involved in flying, maintaining, and supporting more than 80 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908668
|VIRIN:
|230826-Z-TW741-1029
|Filename:
|DOD_110056074
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
