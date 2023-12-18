Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pack Greets Airmen after Deployment

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Pack, the wing dog of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, greets his owner, Master Sgt. Natalie Belongie, a boom operator with the 157th Operations Group, at Pease Air National Guard Base after she returns home from a deployment at exercise Red Flag Alaska Aug. 26, 2023. During the exercise more than 120 Airmen from the 157th ARW and 64th Air Refueling Squadron trained with approximately 2,000 U.S. service members from 20 units, all of whom were involved in flying, maintaining, and supporting more than 80 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908668
    VIRIN: 230826-Z-TW741-1029
    Filename: DOD_110056074
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    dog
    deployment
    157th Air Refueling Wing

