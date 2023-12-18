Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    83rd Chemical Battalion Best Soldier Competition - B Roll

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 83rd Chemical Battalion Best Soldier Competition hosted a series of events that tested the Soldiers in a variety of skill sets including an Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation medical/chemical/weapons drills and a 6-mile ruck march. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908664
    VIRIN: 231215-A-LP731-9838
    Filename: DOD_110055992
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 83rd Chemical Battalion Best Soldier Competition - B Roll, by PV2 Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID, CBRN, 83rd Chemical Battalion

