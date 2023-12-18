The 83rd Chemical Battalion Best Soldier Competition hosted a series of events that tested the Soldiers in a variety of skill sets including an Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation medical/chemical/weapons drills and a 6-mile ruck march. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908664
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-LP731-9838
|Filename:
|DOD_110055992
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 83rd Chemical Battalion Best Soldier Competition - B Roll, by PV2 Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
