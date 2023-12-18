Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic - 2023

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    231220-N-ST310-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 20, 2023) A special video message from Capt. Matt Riethmiller, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, wishing everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908650
    VIRIN: 231220-N-ST310-1001
    PIN: 231220-N
    Filename: DOD_110055936
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US

