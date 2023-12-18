AFBiH and MDARNG work together in the field in Bosnia and Herzegovina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Services members from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina conduct training in mobile infantry movement at Kasarna Manjaca, Dobrnja, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 17, 2022. Guard members assigned to the State Medical Detachment and 1-169th Aviation Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, trained alongside active duty Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina soldiers in tactics, aviation, medical, and non-commissioned officer development. The Maryland National Guard will celebrate 20 years of partnership with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)