    AFBiH and MDARNG work together in the field in Bosnia and Herzegovina

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    07.17.2022

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Services members from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina conduct training in mobile infantry movement at Kasarna Manjaca, Dobrnja, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 17, 2022. Guard members assigned to the State Medical Detachment and 1-169th Aviation Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, trained alongside active duty Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina soldiers in tactics, aviation, medical, and non-commissioned officer development. The Maryland National Guard will celebrate 20 years of partnership with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908647
    VIRIN: 231220-A-KE130-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055924
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: BA

    TAGS

    MDNG
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    MDARNG
    29th MPAD
    AFBiH
    Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces

