Services members from the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina conduct training in mobile infantry movement at Kasarna Manjaca, Dobrnja, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 17, 2022. Guard members assigned to the State Medical Detachment and 1-169th Aviation Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, trained alongside active duty Soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina soldiers in tactics, aviation, medical, and non-commissioned officer development. The Maryland National Guard will celebrate 20 years of partnership with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program next year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 08:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908647
|VIRIN:
|231220-A-KE130-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110055924
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|BA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, AFBiH and MDARNG work together in the field in Bosnia and Herzegovina, by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
