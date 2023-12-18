Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grafenwoehr Elementary Christmas Market B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Michael Williams 

    AFN Bavaria

    Students at Grafenwoehr Elementary School enjoy their very own Christmas Market to buy food, drinks and crafts!


    This Video was filmed on December 14, 2023
    Video by SGT Michael Williams, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Michael Williams


    Lower third information:

    @02:40
    Andre Wagner
    Grafenwoehr Elementary School Teacher

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908630
    VIRIN: 231214-A-RE816-5986
    Filename: DOD_110055819
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grafenwoehr Elementary Christmas Market B-Roll, by SGT Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    School
    Christmas
    Santa
    Students
    Bavaria

