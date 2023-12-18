U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofje Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David Elliot, sergeant major of MFEA, right, provide a holiday message to the community of service members, civilians, and families at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Nov. 21, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, LCpl. Maxwell Cook, and LCpl. Jacob Richardson.)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 06:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908629
|VIRIN:
|231121-M-M0344-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110055818
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BOBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MFEA 2023 Holiday Message AFN version, by MSgt Robert Brown, LCpl Maxwell Cook, SSgt Donato Maffin and LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
