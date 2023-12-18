Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MFEA 2023 Holiday Message AFN version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    11.21.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown, Lance Cpl. Maxwell Cook, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofje Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David Elliot, sergeant major of MFEA, right, provide a holiday message to the community of service members, civilians, and families at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Nov. 21, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, LCpl. Maxwell Cook, and LCpl. Jacob Richardson.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908629
    VIRIN: 231121-M-M0344-1002
    Filename: DOD_110055818
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MFEA 2023 Holiday Message AFN version, by MSgt Robert Brown, LCpl Maxwell Cook, SSgt Donato Maffin and LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFEA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT