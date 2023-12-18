MFEA 2023 Holiday Message AFN version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofje Jr., commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David Elliot, sergeant major of MFEA, right, provide a holiday message to the community of service members, civilians, and families at U.S. Army Garrison Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, on Nov. 21, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown, Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, LCpl. Maxwell Cook, and LCpl. Jacob Richardson.)