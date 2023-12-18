Spangdahlem Community Gardens

A variety of service members from the Spangdahlem community volunteered their time to help produce garden beds for the upcoming community gardens.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 06:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|908625
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-DX250-4972
|Filename:
|DOD_110055814
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
