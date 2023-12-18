Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Greetings

    JORDAN

    11.23.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to their loved ones and all those back at home.

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 05:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908618
    VIRIN: 231123-A-LX406-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055783
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JO

    This work, Thanksgiving Greetings, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS

    Thanksgiving
    69th ADA BDE
    69th Air Defense Artillery
    32d Army Air And Missile Defense Command
    Holida Greetings
    ARCENT CENTCOM

