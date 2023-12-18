Soldiers of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to their loved ones and all those back at home.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 05:17
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|908618
|VIRIN:
|231123-A-LX406-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110055783
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving Greetings, by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
