B-Roll from Nuts! weekend in Bastogne Belgium. Where soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched with WWII veterans, a local band, members of the Belgian military, Soldiers from Benelux, Belgian school children, and members of the community during a parade to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium. Followed by commemorations and wreath laying's. B-roll of Nut tossing and video from inside the Bastogne War Museum. Ending with footage from the Bois Jacques Foxholes - Easy Company.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 03:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908610
|VIRIN:
|231216-A-IP596-8144
|Filename:
|DOD_110055731
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Nuts! weekend 2023, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
