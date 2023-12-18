B-Roll: Nuts! weekend 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll from Nuts! weekend in Bastogne Belgium. Where soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched with WWII veterans, a local band, members of the Belgian military, Soldiers from Benelux, Belgian school children, and members of the community during a parade to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium. Followed by commemorations and wreath laying's. B-roll of Nut tossing and video from inside the Bastogne War Museum. Ending with footage from the Bois Jacques Foxholes - Easy Company.