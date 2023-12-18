Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Nuts! weekend 2023

    BASTOGNE, BELGIUM

    12.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll from Nuts! weekend in Bastogne Belgium. Where soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) marched with WWII veterans, a local band, members of the Belgian military, Soldiers from Benelux, Belgian school children, and members of the community during a parade to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium. Followed by commemorations and wreath laying's. B-roll of Nut tossing and video from inside the Bastogne War Museum. Ending with footage from the Bois Jacques Foxholes - Easy Company.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908610
    VIRIN: 231216-A-IP596-8144
    Filename: DOD_110055731
    Length: 00:08:30
    Location: BASTOGNE, BE

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    Battle of The Bulge
    Bastogne
    Nuts!
    World War Two
    StrongerTogether

