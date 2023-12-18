Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay Holiday Message 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    12.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec 19, 2023) From left to right, Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay, share a holiday message to NSA Souda Bay personnel on Dec. 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 05:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908609
    VIRIN: 231219-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055730
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GR
    Hometown: SOUDA BAY, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Holiday Message 2023, by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT