NSA Souda Bay Holiday Message 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec 19, 2023) From left to right, Cmdr. James Kotora, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay; and Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay, share a holiday message to NSA Souda Bay personnel on Dec. 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)
12.19.2023
12.20.2023
Greetings
Location:
GR
SOUDA BAY, GR
