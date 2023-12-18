Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS1 Evans–FOX Sports –Holiday Greeting

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kelsey Eades 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Retail Specialist 1st Class Earl Evans, a native of Chicago assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), delivers a holiday seasons greetings to his family and a shout out for the Chicago Bears as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 02:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908598
    VIRIN: 231215-N-VR594-1013
    Filename: DOD_110055707
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

