RS1 Evans–FOX Sports –Holiday Greeting

Retail Specialist 1st Class Earl Evans, a native of Chicago assigned to USS Boxer (LHD4), delivers a holiday seasons greetings to his family and a shout out for the Chicago Bears as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 15, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Boxer, USS Somerset (LPD 25), and USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelsey J. Eades)
|12.15.2023
|12.20.2023 02:17
|Greetings
|908598
|231215-N-VR594-1013
|DOD_110055707
|00:00:12
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|0
|0
USS Boxer (LHD 4)
