    Lt. Tommy Donnelly -FOX Sports -Holiday Greeting

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    Lt. Tommy Donnelly, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), delivers a holiday greeting to his friends and family in Westmont, Illinois, and gives a shoutout to the Chicago Bears, Dec. 18, 2023. Anchorage is currently homeported in San Diego.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 22:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908584
    VIRIN: 231218-N-N0835-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055561
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

