    Kunsan Air Base's Holiday Greetings

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Nunez 

    AFN Kunsan

    Service Members and personnel assigned to Kunsan Air Base share holiday wishes with their friends, family, and coworkers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Núñez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 21:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908576
    VIRIN: 231218-A-LG660-1001
    Filename: DOD_110055521
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Air Base's Holiday Greetings, by SPC Jacob Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    8fw: Kunsan Air Base: Holiday Greeting: Korea

