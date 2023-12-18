Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwood Golf Complex – It's Better at Bliss – social media content

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss garrison commander, and command Sergeant Major Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major, are joined by Dallas Cooke, the Underwood golf complex manager, for a special announcement for E5 and below Bliss servicemembers who golf.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 908571
    VIRIN: 231212-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 231212
    Filename: DOD_110055460
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    texas
    army
    usarmy

