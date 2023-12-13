Video documentation of the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performing a practice performance over Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908564
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-CL785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110055405
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal Practice Dec 13, 2023, b-roll package , by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
