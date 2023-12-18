Alaska National Guard brings holiday cheer to Golovin

The Inupiat Eskimo village of Golovin welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus and festive volunteers to the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium in Golovin, Alaska, for Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. Event volunteers traveled from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via C-12 J Huron aircraft to Nome where they then transferred to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and continued 70 miles east to Golovin.
