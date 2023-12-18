Alaska National Guard brings holiday cheer to Golovin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Inupiat Eskimo village of Golovin welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus and festive volunteers to the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium in Golovin, Alaska, for Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. Event volunteers traveled from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via C-12 J Huron aircraft to Nome where they then transferred to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and continued 70 miles east to Golovin.