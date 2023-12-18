Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard brings holiday cheer to Golovin

    GOLOVIN, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Inupiat Eskimo village of Golovin welcomed Santa, Mrs. Claus and festive volunteers to the Martin L. Olson School gymnasium in Golovin, Alaska, for Operation Santa Claus, Nov. 30, 2023. Operation Santa Claus is the Alaska National Guard’s yearly community outreach program that provides gifts and Christmas cheer to children in remote communities across the state. Event volunteers traveled from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via C-12 J Huron aircraft to Nome where they then transferred to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and continued 70 miles east to Golovin.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908561
    VIRIN: 231130-Z-CA180-2001
    Filename: DOD_110055374
    Length: 00:06:38
    Location: GOLOVIN, AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Hometown: NOME, AK, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Operation Santa Claus
    community outreach
    Alaska National Guard
    western Alaska
    OpSanta
    Golovin

