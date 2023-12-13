A short social media video compilation from an F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team practice performance over Hill AFB, Utah, on Dec. 13, 2023
|12.13.2023
|12.19.2023 18:08
|Package
|908560
|231213-F-CL785-1002
|DOD_110055373
|00:00:42
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|0
|0
This work, F-35 Demo Team Rehearsal Dec 13, 2023, insta reel, by SSgt Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
