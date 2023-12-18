Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Show Brief Demo Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This animation was created as part of a larger briefing about the environment and mood we were striving for with the Guardians of Freedom experience at the 2024 Air Show. This animation was placed into a larger brief with voiceover and music added.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 18:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908555
    VIRIN: 231219-F-ES997-1012
    Filename: DOD_110055346
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Show Brief Demo Animation, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Animation
    Digital Art

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT