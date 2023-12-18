Air Show Brief Demo Animation

This animation was created as part of a larger briefing about the environment and mood we were striving for with the Guardians of Freedom experience at the 2024 Air Show. This animation was placed into a larger brief with voiceover and music added.
12.19.2023
12.19.2023
Video Productions
|908555
|231219-F-ES997-1012
|DOD_110055346
|00:00:47
WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
