This animation was requested by the 82TRW Commander to help showcase what the base might look like in the year 2037. It utilizes illustration and Z space animation to create depth and movement. This was presented at a conference he attended during the year.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 18:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|908554
|VIRIN:
|231219-F-ES997-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110055345
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WICHITA FALLS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sheppard 2037, by James Rumfelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT