Menu Background Animation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This animation was created for a menu system display for a looping feed of content Sheppard PA has been actively working on for the past couple years. This animation will be used to hold different updates displayed in text and serves as a template for that kind of information for the feed.