Menu Background Animation

    WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by James Rumfelt 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This animation was created for a menu system display for a looping feed of content Sheppard PA has been actively working on for the past couple years. This animation will be used to hold different updates displayed in text and serves as a template for that kind of information for the feed.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 18:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 908553
    VIRIN: 231219-F-ES997-1007
    Filename: DOD_110055343
    Length: 00:00:01
    Location: WICHITA FALLS, TX, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Animation
    Digital Art

