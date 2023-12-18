Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall 2023 Holiday Message

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Happy Holidays from Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force

    TAGS

    Airmen
    SECAF
    Guardians
    Happy Holidays
    Kendall

