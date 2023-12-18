Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks and signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Smithsonian Institution at the Department State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken remarks and signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Smithsonian Institution at the Department State.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 908540
    Filename: DOD_110055064
    Length: 00:25:55
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorandum of Understanding
    Smithsonian Institution
    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT