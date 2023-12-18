Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Shout Out

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    President Randi R. Cosentino, Ph.D., and Master Chief Jordan Rosado, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the United States Naval Community College, and their spouses give a holiday shout-out to service members around the world. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. (Video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 15:59
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 908538
    VIRIN: 231214-N-YC738-2002
    Filename: DOD_110055049
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Shout Out, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greetings
    holiday
    Education
    Winter
    USNCC

