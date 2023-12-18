President Randi R. Cosentino, Ph.D., and Master Chief Jordan Rosado, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the United States Naval Community College, and their spouses give a holiday shout-out to service members around the world. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. (Video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)
|12.14.2023
|12.19.2023 15:59
|Commercials
|908538
|231214-N-YC738-2002
|DOD_110055049
|00:00:30
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|1
|1
