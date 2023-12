video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Randi R. Cosentino, Ph.D., and Master Chief Jordan Rosado, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the United States Naval Community College, and their spouses give a holiday shout-out to service members around the world. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. (Video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)