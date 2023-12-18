Why I Preserve: Joshua Davis

Joshua Davis, chief park ranger at Walter F. George Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, explains his aspirations as a park ranger, December 8, 2023 near near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 16:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|908535
|VIRIN:
|231208-O-QP400-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110055003
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|EUFAULA, AL, US
|Hometown:
|ASHEVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
