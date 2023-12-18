Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Preserve: Joshua Davis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EUFAULA, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Joshua Davis, chief park ranger at Walter F. George Lake with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, explains his aspirations as a park ranger, December 8, 2023 near near Eufaula, Alabama. (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 16:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908535
    VIRIN: 231208-O-QP400-1004
    Filename: DOD_110055003
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: EUFAULA, AL, US
    Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Preserve: Joshua Davis, by Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    US Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mobile District
    WhyIPreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT