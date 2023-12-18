Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDW Hurricane Preparedness Wes Anderson Style

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    How would Wes Anderson get ready for the 2023 hurricane season? We have some ideas. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and now is the time to get ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 908510
    VIRIN: 230301-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054857
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Hurricane Preparedness Wes Anderson Style, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    NDW
    Hurricane Preparedness
    HURREX
    2023

