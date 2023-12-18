908th AES trains for Medical Evacuations

The 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron frequently trains in various aircraft to prepare for real-world medical evacuations. This recent training took place with aircraft and aircrew from the 446th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, along with 446th AES members from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2023, from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and back. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
Maxwell Air Force Base
