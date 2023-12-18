908th AES trains for Medical Evacuations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908488" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron frequently trains in various aircraft to prepare for real-world medical evacuations. This recent training took place with aircraft and aircrew from the 446th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, along with 446th AES members from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2023, from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and back. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)