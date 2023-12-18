24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” complete a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. D-Cell builds temporary camps for special operations forces including specialized accommodations like kitchens, showers, laundry facilities and even small aircraft hangars. They also provide services such as power and security.