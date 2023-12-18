Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” complete a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. D-Cell builds temporary camps for special operations forces including specialized accommodations like kitchens, showers, laundry facilities and even small aircraft hangars. They also provide services such as power and security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908487
    VIRIN: 230822-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054672
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations
    CERTEX
    Certification Exercise
    D-Cell
    bare base
    Deployment Cell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT