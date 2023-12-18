Airmen assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, also known as Deployment Cell or “D-Cell,” complete a certification exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. D-Cell builds temporary camps for special operations forces including specialized accommodations like kitchens, showers, laundry facilities and even small aircraft hangars. They also provide services such as power and security.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|908487
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110054672
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 24th SOW D-Cell certifies “bare base” capabilities - B-Roll Package, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
