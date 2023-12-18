Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues mariners off Anna Maria Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Station Cortez and Air Station Clearwater crew members rescue seven mariners after a boat allision off Anna Maria Island, Florida, May 17, 2023. One mariner was airlifted, one was transported to Station Cortez and five made their way back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet.)