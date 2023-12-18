Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Cortez rescues mariners off Anna Maria Island

    ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Cortez and Air Station Clearwater crew members rescue seven mariners after a boat allision off Anna Maria Island, Florida, May 17, 2023. One mariner was airlifted, one was transported to Station Cortez and five made their way back to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alaina Stonestreet.)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 908481
    VIRIN: 230517-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054567
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

