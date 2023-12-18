Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seasons Greeting from Naval District Washington 2023

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Happy Holidays from Naval District Washington!

    We are sending you warm wishes and heartfelt thanks for all your support this year. May this holiday season bring joy, love, and happiness to your homes.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 908478
    VIRIN: 231219-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110054534
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Seasons Greeting from Naval District Washington 2023, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    NDW
    Holidays
    Seasons Greeting
    2023

