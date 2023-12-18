video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Zharmukhametov Murat, 91B wheeled-vehicle mechanic in training talks about how Holiday Block Leave gives AIT troops time to relax during the holiday season. He also talks about what Be All You Can Be means to him.