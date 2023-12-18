Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Zharmukhametov Murat

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Maj. Jason Stadel 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Spc. Zharmukhametov Murat, 91B wheeled-vehicle mechanic in training talks about how Holiday Block Leave gives AIT troops time to relax during the holiday season. He also talks about what Be All You Can Be means to him.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 908477
    VIRIN: 231219-A-WG837-4642
    Filename: DOD_110054516
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Zharmukhametov Murat, by SGM Jason Stadel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Holiday Block Leave
    HBL

