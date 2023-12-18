Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Not the Only One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman thinks she's the only one who feels the way she does and has trouble reaching out for help, until she meets someone also looking for help.

    Audience: Airmen who feel they're alone in seeking help for mental health. This video was recorded and edited by Mr. J.B. Artley, 55th Wing Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 908475
    VIRIN: 230831-F-JH094-8415
    Filename: DOD_110054475
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not the Only One, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide prevention
    Offutt
    988

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT