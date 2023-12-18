Not the Only One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/908475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Airman thinks she's the only one who feels the way she does and has trouble reaching out for help, until she meets someone also looking for help.



Audience: Airmen who feel they're alone in seeking help for mental health. This video was recorded and edited by Mr. J.B. Artley, 55th Wing Public Affairs Office.